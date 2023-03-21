Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, better known as Chetan Ahimsa, has been arrested over a controversial tweet about Hindutva. The actor was taken into custody after his ‘objectionable’ tweet reading “Hindutva is built on lies" went viral and allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments. An FIR has been filed against the actor and he was picked by Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru.

Confirming the arrest and case, According to Deccan Herald, Chetan was arrested based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar, the convenor of the Bajrang Dal’s Bengaluru North unit. The report also stated that the FIR has been filed under IPC sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). The actor is in 14-day judicial custody.

On March 20, Chetan took to Twitter and wrote, “Hindutva is built on LIES. Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie. 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie. 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie. Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY."

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Chetan was arrested for a controversial tweet. In February 2022, he was taken into custody after he made a controversial remark about Justice Krishna S Dixit, a High Court of Karnataka judge hearing the hijab case. He was released on bail.

Chetan Kumar has starred in numerous movies, including Aa Dinagalu (2007), Myna (2013), Noorondu Nenapu (2017), and Ranam (2021).

Read all the Latest Movies News here