Kannada Star Chetan Kumar Arrested Over Hindutva Tweet, Niharika Konidela Heads For Divorce?

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, better known as Chetan Ahimsa, has been arrested over a controversial tweet about Hindutva. The actor was taken into custody after his ‘objectionable’ tweet reading “Hindutva is built on lies" went viral and allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments. An FIR has been filed against the actor and he was picked by Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru.

Karan Johar was stopped outside Mumbai airport after he tried to make his way in without showing his travel documents. On Tuesday, the director-producer was seen posing for the cameras before he made his way into the airport. However, he did not show his ticket and identity proof thus getting stopped by the police officer stationed outside the airport.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna refused to do her iconic Saami Saami dance step when a fan made a request on Twitter. The Pushpa 2 star was hosting an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter when a fan requested Rashmika to dance to the song with him if they get a chance to meet. Rashmika broke his heart by saying, “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older."

In a recent interview, Bheed director Anubhav Sinha talked about being tagged as an ‘anti-national’. “Yes I have heard I am anti-national before. I do hear it for most of my films. But it didn’t surprise me. I love India, I love the original idea of India. Anybody who loves India more than I do, I respect that person. I’m trying to do my best as a lover and I’m sure even they’ve done their best as lovers of the country," he told Indian Express.

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. As per a report by Siasat.com, speculations about their marriage being on the rocks began floating on the internet after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this, Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

