Kannada Star Prajwal Devaraj Invites Fans Home To Celebrate His Birthday But...

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj has decided that he will celebrate his birthday with his fans this year at his house. He will be turning a year older on July 4. The actor has been planning the same for a long time but has been delaying it for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. Prajwal shared an Instagram video where he urged his fans that to not bring garlands or cake when they come to meet him, and instead spend the money on the welfare of needy school-going children.

“As you all know, I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with fans due to various reasons, I am eager to meet you all near my house, Please come be with me and have food, but I have one request instead of bringing garlands and cakes, please use the same amount for the benefit of needy school going children," Prajwal can be heard saying.

His request to his fans has left the internet impressed and praised for taking a step for a social cause. One of the users said, “It’s a very good idea to donate books and needy things to poor people." Another person added, “Great thought sir."