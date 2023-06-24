Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Makes A Comeback With Tamil Debut Film Jailer

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Jailer, starring Rajnikanth, is set to release on August 11. Along with Rajni, the movie will also see Shiva Rajkumar in a crucial role. The film is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa, Vinayakan, Saravanan, Yogi Babu, Marimuthu and many others in important roles. The movie is set in the backdrop of jail.

According to the reports, Shiva Rajkumar, famously called Shivanna, has finished shooting his part for the film and is now commencing off-camera work. The report suggests, Shiva Rajkumar has begun dubbing for the film and would be voicing in Tamil on his own. It will be the first Tamil movie in his illustrious career.

A behind the scene photo of Shivanna and Nelson is doing rounds on the internet. Anirudh Ravichander, who’s composing the music for the movie, will be releasing the first song from the movie along with the makers and crew. The film is considered special and significant as it will be Rajinikanth’s 169th film. The movie Jailer is Nelson Dilipkumar’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth and audiences are eager to see what’s in store for them. The cinematography is handled by Vijay Karthik Kannan and the editing is by R. Nirmal.

The movie’s teaser was released by its production house Sun Pictures on May 5.