Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Finishes Writing First Draft; Shooting To Take Place Towards The End Of 2023?

Kantara was the recent cinematic phenomenon to have come out from the realms of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films starred Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda featured in supporting roles.Apart from sweeping the Kannada Box Office, the film had also performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belts. Owing to its success, Rishab Shetty had announced that he was working on Kantara 2 that was touted as a prequel. In a fresh development, Shetty might be taking the film on the floors this year itself.

If sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla were to be believed, Rishab Shetty has already completed the first draft of his script. The source revealed, “Just like the first part, Kantara’s prequel is also an extremely ambitious project for Rishab and Hombale Films, and they are leaving no stone unturned to live up to part 1. Rishab has already finished writing the first draft of the film, and his team has really liked the idea and the script. Since Rishab is a perfectionist, he will spend some more time on the script before he locks the final draft. In the meanwhile, research for the prequel is going on simultaneously, along with many other pre-production formalities are being discussed like costumes and location recce."

As per Rishab Shetty, the seed of Kantara’s prequel was sown during the shoot of the first movie itself. The film-maker had shared, “It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

