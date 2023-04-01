Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Urges People To Vote In Karnataka Assembly Elections

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty collaborated with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to urge fans to vote in the upcoming state Assembly elections. In a video message tweeted by Rishab Shetty, he asked fans to vote in the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held on May 10. In the 24-second clip, he asked people of the Karnataka to vote for candidates in their constituency.

The schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls was made public by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. Karnataka is holding its sixteenth Assembly elections this year. On May 10, Karnataka will vote in a single-phase Assembly elections. On May 13, the e results will be declared.

The current Karnataka Legislative Assembly’s term will conclude on May 24, 2023. Three Chief Ministers have presided over the state over the past five years in extraordinary turns of events. Karnataka has 224 Assembly seats.

Coming back to Rishab Shetty, it is expected that in the eighth edition of Koffee with Karan, the actor will make an appearance. A source informed news portal, Bollywood Hungama, “Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame)." According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will open the new season, during which he will probably discuss the success of Pathaan and his other two upcoming movies.

As per reports, in the upcoming movie Bachelor Party, Rishab Shetty might have to be replaced. And if Diganth Manchale, another member of the ensemble, is to be believed, it’s because Rishab is currently working on the sequel of Kantara. The second-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, Kantara had a worldwide box office total of over Rs 400 crore.

