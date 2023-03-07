Home » Movies » Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda to Be Part of Hombale Films' Upcoming Project Yuva

Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda to Be Part of Hombale Films' Upcoming Project Yuva

Hombale Films, the producers of KGF and Kantara, have joined hands with actress Sapthami Gowda for their next film, which will also be the debut project of Raj Kumar's grandson.

March 07, 2023

Hombale Films shared the welcome onboard poster of their upcoming film Yuva, starring Sapthami Gowda.
Sandalwood actress Sapthami Gowda, who created waves with her earnest performance in the pan-India hit ‘Kantara’, has been selected by the makers for their upcoming Kannada movie ‘Yuva’. Helmed by Santosh Anandram, the movie marks the screen debut of the late Kannada thespian Raj Kumar’s grandson.

Taking to its social media, Hombale Films shared the welcome onboard poster of its upcoming film. The caption in Kannada read, “A warm welcome to the ‘Yuva’ raja’s queen. Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful @gowda_sapthami once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for #Yuva."

Sapthami played the role of Kantara’s lead actor Rishab Shetty’s love interest in the film.

‘Yuva’ is scheduled to be out on December 22 this year and will primarily be released in the Kannada language. Plans to release the movie in other languages are also under consideration.

The production house has a reputation for nurturing and promoting new talent and delivering engaging stories that resonate with audiences.

They have had a successful run in 2022 with ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Kantara’ among the biggest blockbusters the country has ever seen after the post-Covid scenario.

Hombale Films will also be coming out with its new action thriller Salaar with rebel star Prabhas in September this year. Hombale intends to make it a blockbuster year again with a plan of releasing four more movies this year.

first published: March 07, 2023, 00:07 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 00:07 IST
