Kanye West Slammed For Serving Sushi on Naked Women at His Birthday Bash, Video Goes Viral

Kanye West is getting trolled after he served sushi on naked women at his party. The Japanese technique is called Nyotaimori and videos from his party are now going viral. In the videos, women are laying on table nude and food has been placed on them. The birthday bash was attended by Kanye West’s rumored present wife Bianca Censori and his daughter with Kim Kardashian, North West.

Twitter handle Pop Crave took to the social media platform and claimed to have gained access to photos from Kanye’s party. They claimed that photos of women on whom the food was being served was from his birthday bash. “Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman," the tweet read. A video from the alleged party has also surfaced online.