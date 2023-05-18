Kapil Sharma Adds Desi Twist To Calm Down, Dances With Rema On TKSS; Video Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma hosted the international singer Rema, best known for his viral song Calm Down with Selena Gomez, on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen breaking into a dance with Rema on his song. However, he couldn’t help but add a desi twist to the song.

In the video, Rema and Kapil Sharma are seen matching steps. While Rema is dressed in a jazzy black outfit, Kapil opted for a pink shirt and a pair of pants. At first, the duo merely grooved together but within a few second, Kapil channelled his inner Bollywood bug and got Rema to match his steps. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow."

Friends and fans took to the comments section and praised Kapil. Badshah wrote, “Pehle 10 second to control kiya paaji ne bas fer khul gaye." “Cha gaye tussi " a fan wrote. “Really Kapil your shows change s my mood . These days I’m feeling very depressed but your shows atleast give my mind some rest . Thanks," added another. “Ab to Kapil Sharma show sach me inter national show banta ja raha hai," a third user wrote.

For the unversed, Rema is in India as part of his tour. Speaking with News18, Rema said, “India has been on my wish list since a long time. I am so excited that I could finally make it to the country and perform here for all my amazing fans. Growing up, I used to see my sister watch all the Indian songs and dance on TV so I have very fond memories associated with India. After my team told me we are doing this tour for real I was very happy as I was preparing for this for the longest. I have so much expectations and I really expect the people to come out for me."