Kapil Sharma Admits Fallout With Sunil Grover; Reena Roy’s Ex Mohsin Khan Has ‘No Regrets’ About Separation

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fallout is no secret. The latter was earlier a part of Comedy Nights With Kapil but left the show in September 2018 after an alleged fight between the two. Years after, Kapil has finally opened up about the same and has admitted that there was a time when he used to be ‘short tempered’.

FOR MORE:Kapil Sharma Finally Admits His Fallout With Sunil Grover, Says ‘When I Was Angry…’

A photograph of Prabhas has created ripples on social media. Wondering why? It’s a morphed image. The viral photo featured Prabhas posing with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar. “What happened to Prabhas?" a user tweeted. While many speculated that the actor might have gained weight, others pointed out that it was an intentional move to troll Prabhas. Later, it was revealed that the man was an unidentified visitor.

Advertisement

FOR MORE:Is That Prabhas In ‘Real Life’? Morphed Picture Of Baahubali Actor Goes Viral

If the latest reports are to be believed, actor Vidyut Jammwal and designer Nandita Mahtani have parted ways two years after their engagement. The couple were expected to tie the knot soon. According to a source quoted by IANS, they were spotted at Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities recently but they apparently kept a distance from each other. The publication’s source stated that social distancing is believed to be one of the reasons for their distance but also added that they respect each other and are good friends who are always ready to help each other.

FOR MORE: Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Break Up 2 Years After Their Engagement: Reports

Advertisement

RRR created history at the Oscars by grabbing the coveted award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ that was nominated alongside the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna under the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. It was also a proud moment for India because prior to winning the prestigious award, the song was performed live on the stage and had even received a standing ovation. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR couldn’t perform, American dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb stole the spotlight with her dance moves.

FOR MORE:Ram Charan, Jr NTR ‘Went Crazy’ After Naatu Naatu Dance on Oscars Stage; Here’s What RRR Duo Did

Advertisement

Reena Roy was one of the highest paid actresses in the late ’70s, having starred in films like Zakhmee (1975), Apnapan (1977) and Jaani Dushman (1979). Despite a successful career in Indian films, in 1983, she married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and announced a sabbatical. She subsequently shifted to Pakistan with her husband and gave birth to their daughter, Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan. Roy returned to India in 1992 after divorcing Khan and made a comeback in Hindi cinema with the drama Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). Now, three decades after their separation, Mohsin Khan has spoken up about his relationship with Reena Roy during a recent interview.

FOR MORE:Pak Cricketer Mohsin Khan Says He Has No Regrets Marriage with Reena Roy Fell Apart, Watch

Read all the Latest Movies News here