'Kapil Sharma Sahi Kehta Hai, Woman Kam...': Archana SLAMS Troll's 'Ghatiya' Comment

Archana Puran Singh, who is best known as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, lashed out at a troll for making a derogatory remark on her looks. Archana recently shared a throwback photo with her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. However, a user dropped an insensitive comment on her post. Archana was quick to hit back at the user.

On Monday, Archana posted an adorable selfie with Parmeet from Switzerland on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, “A while and a minute ago! (red heart emoticon) Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos" In the picture, both Archana and Parmeet are all smile. While Archana is wearing a black hoodie, Parmeet is seen sporting a blue shirt and a black sweater.

Advertisement

Many fans dropped adorable comments on the post. However, one user allegedly wrote, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein (You look less like a woman and more like a man. Kapil Sharma is right when he says that it must have taken time for you to improve your beauty)."