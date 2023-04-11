Kapil Sharma Asks 'Non-Veg' Question to Neena Gupta in Viral Video; She Says 'Itne Big...'

When it comes to delivering candid and unfiltered responses in interviews, nobody does it better than Neena Gupta! An old clip of the actress at her entertaining best during her an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been going viral on the internet.

Neena, who was on the show with Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, to promote Panga, left everyone in splits with her answer! When Kapil asked Neena about the rumours that she wants to do Pamela Anderson’s role in the hit US television show Baywatch, Neena said, “Arre itne big b**bs nahi hai na… Kahan se laau?" Jassie Gill was so embarrassed that he hid his face in his hands, while Richa Chadha asked child actor Yagya Bhasin, also present on sets, to cover his ears! Archana adds, “Only Neena can say this!"

Advertisement

Kapil had to ask Neena Gupta if she could give any “veg" answers for the family show. But the veteran actress was quick to defend herself, arguing that any question about Pamela Anderson couldn’t possibly be “veg". Neena has always been known for her candid confessions, from talking about raising her child Masaba Gupta as a single mother to asking for work on social media.

She made a smashing return to the big screen with the 2018 comedy-drama Badhaai Ho. And it all started with a simple Instagram post in 2017 when Neena shared a photo of herself with the caption “I live in Mumbai and working. I’m a good actor looking for good parts to play." Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra praised her honesty, and soon after, Neena bagged a role in Badhaai Ho and was praised for her acting chops.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News