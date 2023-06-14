Kapil Sharma Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Drinks Poison, Attempts Suicide During Facebook LIVE

Actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao, who worked with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide during a live session on social media. In a live video via his official Facebook page, Tirthanand Rao alleged that a woman has been responsible for his current state.

During the live session, Tirthanand also claimed that he was in a “live-in" with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed" him and also “exhorted" money from him.

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet," Tirthanand said in the video.

While narrating his ordeal, the actor took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass. Seeing Rao’s video, his friends immediately reached his house where the actor was found in an unconscious state. They called the police and rushed him to the hospital.