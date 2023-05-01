Kapil Sharma Fan Asks Salman Khan to Hold Her Baby; He Says 'Humne Kaafi Babiyon Ko Godh...'; Watch

Salman Khan is known for his savage replies. Most recently, an old video of him interacting with a woman on The Kapil Sharma Show, surfaced on social media. The video went viral in no time, thanks to Salman’s hilarious response to the woman.

In the clip, the woman cutely asks Salman to “start a family" and if he would like “a trial" for the same by holding her baby for just ‘five minutes.’ To this, Salman wittily replies, “Madam, aapki ek baby hai. Humne kaafi babiyon ko godh mein uthaya hai (You have only one baby. I have held many babies in my arms.)" Salman’s reply left Kapil Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in splits. Netizens wondered if Salman was referring to his alleged girlfriends.

Salman Khan’s rumoured affairs with Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur have always garnered attention. The actor recently hinted that he dated more than six women in his life, but none of the relationship could turn into marriage. In the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Salman opened up about his personal life, especially about his relationships.

“I’m unlucky in love," he said. “Actually, all of them [former girlfriends] were good. The fault lies in me. Because when one woman leaves, it could be her fault, the next time someone leaves, it could still be her fault, the third time also, it could possibly be the woman’s fault… But the fourth time, a little doubt creeps into your mind whether it was her fault or mine. The fifth time also it feels like a 60-40 probability. But when it starts to go beyond that, then I can confirm that the fault lies with me. It certainly lies with me. I have no one to blame. It’s my own fault," Salman added.

