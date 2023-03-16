Kapil Sharma Finally Admits His Fallout With Sunil Grover, Says 'When I Was Angry...'

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fallout is no secret. The latter was earlier a part of Comedy Nights With Kapil but left the show in September 2018 after an alleged fight between the two. Years after, Kapil has finally opened up about the same and has admitted that there was a time when he used to be ‘short tempered’.

In a recent interview, Kapil shared that Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left the show for different reasons. He admitted that while he had a fallout with Sunil, he is on good terms with the others.

“I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved," Kapil said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

“People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will…Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But I’m on good terms with the rest of them," the comedian-actor added.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s fictional characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati became extremely in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show respectively. However, he left the show reportedly over a violent and abusive altercation with host Kapil Sharma during a flight.

Later in 2020 too, Kapil told a leading daily, “Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor."

However, last year, when Sunil was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, Kapil reacted to it and shared that he was ‘shocked’ after learning about Grover’s bypass surgery. Kapil had also said that he had dropped Sunil a message enquiring about his health condition.

