Kapil Sharma Joins Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nusshhrat Bharuccha To Groove To Chatrapathi Song; Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda are very busy these days in the promotion of their recently released action film Chatrapathi. For the same, the actors graced the Kapil Sharma Show and flaunted their dance skills with Kapil Sharma on one of the film’s songs

Window Taley.

In the clip, Sreenivas Bellamkonda can be seen in an all black ensemble, Nusshhrat Bharuccha donned an exquisite looking red saree. Kapil Sharma rocked blue denim jeans and paired it with a jacket and t-shirt. Krushna Abhishek wore the ethnic Arabic attire of a Sheikh. The four stars danced in perfect sync to the foot-tapping number leaving everyone clapping and hooting for them.

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gave audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and heavy dose of entertainment in store. Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda was making his Bollywood debut in the film. Sreenivas Bellamkonda had earlier said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences. I am so humbled to be here in the city of Indore and promote the film. The audience and fan love has been overwhelming."

According to the News18 Showsha review of the film, “The concept of Chatrapathi on paper isn’t bad. Typical family lost in a chaos, one child turns good while others bad only to have them go through situations that tests their characters and upbringing formula is a tried and test one in Bollywood. The film’s story writer V. Vijayendra Prasad packs in all the elements and characters to make this a masala watch, even though it seems dated."

The review also stated, “However, the screenplay, dialogues and uneven editing makes this film a tad difficult to sit through. Chatrapathi feels like a series of scenes just patched together to ensure timely release. A lot of continuity errors and location errors are visible. Besides the error in locations, props were also conveniently introduced in scenes out of the blue, leaving you confused where it appeared from."