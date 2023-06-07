Aamir Khan Sings Along Kapil Sharma, Cheers and Claps For Comedian In Viral Video; Watch

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has been playing host to celebrities and renowned personalities on The Kapil Sharma Show for years. The comedian recently attended an event when he expressed regret that he did not get to bring Aamir Khan on his show. Well, he still has not been able to do that, but that has not stopped him from having a great time with the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood. This time, for a change, he was a guest at a get-together hosted by Aamir Khan at his residence.

Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma recently met during the trailer launch of the upcoming Punjabi film Carry ON Jatta 3, starring Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal. After the trailer launch, Aamir hosted a house party for the team of the film as well as Kapil Sharma at his home. Archana Puran Singh was also present at the get-together.

In fact, Archana Puran Singh shared a video from the event where Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, and Kiku Sharda are seen having a gala time. Kapil Sharma is seen crooning songs at the request of others. The well-known song Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa by Ghulam Ali was sung by Kapil Sharma. All of the guests appreciated Kapil as he performed it while playing a variety of instruments. Aamir Khan also joined Kapil and showed his singing skills. The actor was seen smiling, nodding, and afterwards clapping.

In her post, Archana talked about catching up with Aamir Khan almost three decades after Raja Hindustani and thanked him for a beautiful evening, while offering her best wishes to the team of Carry on Jatta 3.

Gippy Grewal, who was also present at Aamir Khan’s house was also seen spending some quality time with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. In a video that surfaced on social media, the Punjabi star was seen singing the popular song ‘Angrezi Beat’ as Aamir also grooved to it.