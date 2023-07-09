Kapil Sharma Makes Fun Of Sunny Deol Donning Tara Singh Get Up Everywhere; Actor Has This Answer; Watch

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be soon gracing the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show as part of their promotional activity for Gadar 2. The actors were seen having fun at the show. Makers have shared a promo video in which Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Sunny Deol for going in Tara Singh get up everywhere.

In the video, Kapil is seen introducing Sunny Deol and asking him, “Hum kuch dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi main aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho." (I have been noticing that Sunny is going everywhere in Tara Singh’s get-up. So, Archana was asking if you rode a truck to the show)." On this the actor also jokingly replied, “Maine socha inko bhi sath le jana hai toh truck hi…". Hearing this all started laughing.

Watch the video here: