Kapil Sharma Offered 9 Films After Zwigato, Says 'Don't Want to Do Films Just to... I'm Very Rich'

In 2007, Kapil Sharma won the third season of the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and ever since, there has been no looking back for him. With shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show that skyrocketed his popularity, he has carved a niche for himself in the comic space. Having headlined comedy films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017), he will now be seen portraying an intense character in actor-filmmaker Nandita Das’ upcoming film, Zwigato. Co-starring Shahana Goswami, the film features him as a lower middle class delivery boy, and his brand new avatar has left his fans intrigued.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kapil reveals that after Zwigato, he has received a host of film offers that required him to play ‘serious’ roles. Talking about it, he says, “After the trailer of Zwigato released, I was offered nine films. And all these films were in the serious zone. But (it was evident that) many of those writers weren’t serious about their own work (laughs)."

Quiz him about what has kept him away from doing more Hindi films and he candidly shares, “I’m thankful to God for being able to do some good work and earn well by being within my own comfort zone. But if I’m required to step out of that space and go work under the scorching sun, the script should be good so that it feels worth it." The 41-year-old adds, “I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me and it will always remain a priority. I don’t want to do films just to earn money. I’ve earned enough. I’m very rich (laughs)."

Zwigato not only gave him the chance to step out of his comfort zone but also create something that his children will be proud of once they grow up. “It was extremely hot when we shot for Zwigato in Bhubaneshwar. But we knew that we were making a good film and it will be appreciated by the audience. I knew that it will become a part of my body of work and my children will grow up and be very proud of me thinking that I did some good work in a film beside the fun things that I do on television," states Kapil.

He has never shied away from speaking about his humble upbringing and how the death of his father nudged him to do something for himself and his family. And though he has attained the status of a star today, he hasn’t forgotten where he had started from. “My popularity is a product of people’s love for me. It has been ten years since I’m running a show. I’ve been working on television for twenty years now. People have always showered their love on me and this is exactly why I came to Mumbai in the first place. I wanted people to know me. And now that has happened, it feels good," elaborates the actor-comic, who recently appeared in a music video with musician Guru Randhawa.

But what does stardom mean to him? “I don’t about who’s a big star or a small star but I know good actors. I know that there some actors who didn’t even have the opportunity to work yet but I call them stars. Someday or the other, they will get the chance to showcase their talent because we can’t stop talent from coming to the fore," Kapil points out.

Attributing his humility to his long-time friends, Kapil says, “My friends from the old days when I wasn’t working on television are still very close to me. It’s nice to sit down and chat with them because they make you feel good about how far you’ve come. That never happens when you meet a star from the film industry."

On a related note, Zwigato received wide appreciation following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year. It is all set to hit the Indian screens on March 17, 2023.

