Kapil Sharma Hugs Ranveer, Poses With Deepika Padukone, Dharmendra At Karan Deol's Reception; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for Bollywood friends. The function was a star-studded event as Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni Chatrath, Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh were seen marking their attendance. Videos and pictures are seen making rounds on the internet and making fans go gaga. Well, one such video is going viral in which Kapil is seen posing with power couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Dharmendra.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kapil seated with Ranveer and Deepika and enjoying Sonu Nigam’s live song performance. Other guests are also seen enjoying the evening. In the same video, he is also seen posing with veteran actor Dharmendra. As soon as the video surfaced, fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Ranveer looks so good. Man can pull off simple as well as crazy looks." Another wrote, “They look so good together."

Advertisement

Watch the video here: