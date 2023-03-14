Kapil Sharma Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan’s Words Helped Him Battle Tough Phase, Said 'Bohot Shoots Cancel...'

Kapil Sharma, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Zwigato, recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s words helped him during his tough times. In an interview with a Hindi news channel, Kapil was questioned about being a ‘Late Latif’ and making stars wait. Answering the question, Kapil said that at the time he was battling with depression and anxiety. He added that while he was sad that SRK’s shoot was cancelled, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ was extremely understanding, and his words helped him bounce back.

Kapil extensively talked about the toughest phase of his life, wherein he was facing problems on both personal and professional fronts. Claiming that he was battling with depression and anxiety, Kapil revealed that his state made it extremely difficult for him to focus on work. Adding that he felt a sense of pressure, and nobody was ready to listen. Kapil clarified that he didn’t keep anyone waiting but many shoots were cancelled.

“My job was to make people laugh. But, when an individual is not happy on the inside, how can he make someone else laugh” he said.

The comedian-actor claimed that he was extremely sad after Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot for the Kapil Sharma Show was cancelled. And revealed that the superstar was very understanding and even spoke to him for over an hour. Kapil added that the Pathaan star made him realise that people love him so much. According to Kapil, SRK called him and said, “Why are you taking so much tension, people love you so much.”

Kapil concluded by saying that Shah Rukh Khan’s loving gesture was extremely helpful for him to bounce back.

The comedian-turned-actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama Zwigato, this Friday. Helmed by Nandita Das, the movie apart from Kapil Sharma also features Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya among others.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan. The spy thriller shattered many box office records to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie in history, leaving Baahubali 2 behind. The Sidharth Anand directorial stars SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

