Kapil Sharma is one of the people in the entertainment industry with whom we associate positivity, laughter and comedy. However, they say that people who smile the brightest are the saddest ones. At least, it was true for Sharma a couple of years ago. The year 2017 was tough for Kapil with his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon flopping at the box office, followed by his tiff with Sunil Grover.

During the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives. He told Aaj Tak, “As a public figure, crores of people know you, you entertain them, but when you come home, you are alone. You are also not in a situation to live a normal life where you can go out, sit on the beach and look at the sea. You live in a two-room flat, and when it’s dark outside by evening, I cannot explain how bad the feeling is in that situation."

He continued, “In that phase, I thought about committing suicide. I thought there is nobody with whom I can share what I feel. The place where I come from, mental health is not something that is discussed. I don’t think this was the first time that I went through this phase. Maybe, during childhood, I must have felt low, but nobody would have noticed. Once you go out to earn money, and you are single, there’s nobody to take care of you, to make you understand things, you do not get to know if people around you have ulterior motives, especially if you are an artist. But after you go through such a phase, you start to take notice of things going around you. Your eyes open up. If an artist is sensitive, it doesn’t mean that he is stupid," reported Hindustan Times via Aaj Tak.

Kapil Sharma will be seen in Nandita Das’s upcoming film, Zwigato, which will release on 17th March.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

