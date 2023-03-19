Kapil Sharma’s much awaited film Zwigato is out now and it has been garnering the comedian and actor rave reviews for his performance. The Nandita Das directorial, which showcased Kapil as a food-delivery agent, was released earlier this week and it has been slowly picking up momentum at the box office. In a recent interaction, Kapil Sharma shared how he prepared for the film. And that made him reflect on his real life struggles.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil revealed that since he had done several odd jobs to earn money in life, the experiences served as a foundation for his character. He shared, “Mereko bade log puchte he ki aap iss character mein ghuse kaise? Main kahta hu ki main abhi tak nikla hi nahi hu! Seriously, kyunki maine bhi bade chote chote kaam kiye he… maine Coca-Cola mein kaam kiya he ma’am, fir maine STD, PCO… aaj kal toh hote nahi hai, har jagah mobile aa gaya hai waha pe kaam kiya he… kapde ki factory mein… chote chote kaam karta raha hu apne pocket money ke liye.. mereko accha lagta tha paise khud ke kamana. Toh maine jab ye kahaani maine suni toh maine connect kiya (A lot of people ask me how did I enter this character and I tell them that I haven’t got out of it yet! Seriously, because I too have done a lot of odd jobs in the past… I worked in Coca-Cola and then in the STD PCO, which is now defunct as everyone uses mobile phones.., in a garment factory… so I have worked here and there for pocket money. I liked earning for myself for my own pocket money. So when I heard this story I could connect to it)."

Advertisement

While the film’s first-day collections were shocking, the Nandita Das directorial seems to have witnessed a growth of 44.19 percent. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film’s second-day collection is Rs 62 lakh. He shared that this is due to the movie’s first-day earnings, and to reach a decent total, on its first weekend, the movie needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on day 3. So far, the movie collected 43 lacs, and by adding the second-day amount, Zwigato’s total collection amounts to Rs 1.05 crores. The film, which marks Nandita Das’ third directorial, had a limited release and hit only 409 screens.

Zwigato is Kapil’s first film in the lead role since his 2017 release Firangi. Based in Odisha, Zwigato revolves around Manas (played by Kapil Sharma) who tries to make ends meet as a food delivery man after he loses his job at a factory. Moving from Jharkhand to Odisha in the hopes of a better standard of living, Manas is the sole breadwinner of a family of five, which includes his wife Pratima (played by Shahana Goswami), their two children, and his ailing mother. The film focuses on the social-economic problems faced by the working class.

Read all the Latest Movies News here