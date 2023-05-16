Kapil Sharma Says 'Wow' As Sudha Murty Explains Why Only Salman Khan Is Fit For Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During her interaction with the comedian, the writer heaped praises on Salman Khan and explained why he was the only Bollywood actor fit for the role in the 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“The innocence of a child, only Salman Khan can bring it on the screen. He’s fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan," Sudha Murty said as she left Kapil completely impressed. In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Kapil can be heard screaming ‘wow’ following Sudha Murty’s answer. Watch the video here:

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. In the film, Khan finds a lost speech-impaired girl and soon figures out that she belongs to Pakistan. He then takes upon all challenges to reunite the girl with her mother.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2021. Back then, he also revealed that K V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the script of the movie. The film has reportedly been titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

In March this year, it was reported that Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the lead female for the sequel. “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama said. However, there is no official confirmation of this as of now.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan hit theatres on Eid 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Next, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.