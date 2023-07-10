Kapil Sharma Shakes Hands With Fans At His Dallas Show; They Say, 'You Are The Best’

Recently, Kapil Sharma and his cast of the show left Mumbai to commence their live shows at different cities in the US. The first show was held in Dallas. Kapil’s massive fan following brought in a sold-out show. Now he has taken to his social media account to share a bundle of pictures from the performance.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “Thank you Dallas. you are right, everything is bigger in Texas..like your heart." Kiku Sharda who also accompanied him, shared a video of his on-screen character Baccha Yadav.’’

Have a look at the photos:

The photos went viral in no time, with fans drooping in heartfelt wishes for Kapil. Many of them took to the comments section and wrote, “You are the best." In one of the photos, Kapil was seen having a moment with his fans.

It is reported that after the US leg gets completed, Kapil and his team will go to the UK for more shows. The comedian has wrapped up the fourth season of the Kapil Sharma Show, and the last episode is expected to air this month. Along with them, Rajiv Thakur, Vikalp Mehta and Kangna Sharma are also a part of the tour.