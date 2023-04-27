Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Kapil Sharma Show Did NOT Invite Bhumika Chawla for KKBKKJ Promotion: 'I Felt Bad...'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame Bhumika Chawla has been making shocking revelations about her career. She has now revealed she was not invited to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 08:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show, but Bhumika was missing.
Actress Bhumika Chawla has spoken out about not being on Kapil Sharma’s popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from the trailer launch, Bhumika was also absent from other promotional activities of the film. Just a few days back, Salman Khan along with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie.

She told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh (Daggubati) sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)’."

When she was further asked about not being engaged in film promotions as much as others, Bhumika said that the question can only be answered by Salman Khan’s production or PR team. “I have so much of an ego that I don’t go around people or even ask them," she added.

In the same conversation, the actress also expressed regret at being replaced by Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met. “Bobby Deol and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called ‘Train’. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how the things happened. But it’s okay. I move on from such things very fast." She further revealed that she had signed Munna Bhai Lage Raho too but it did not happen.

first published: April 27, 2023, 08:32 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 08:33 IST
