Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » Kapil Sharma Stunned As Rajiv Hints at Sunil Grover's Comeback, Tells Krushna 'Zyada Khush Mat...'

Kapil Sharma Stunned As Rajiv Hints at Sunil Grover's Comeback, Tells Krushna 'Zyada Khush Mat...'

Sunil Grover is known for playing Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on Kapil Sharma Show. The actor recently reacted to Kapil Sharma being ready to work with him.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 11:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur on the sets of TKSS.
Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur on the sets of TKSS.

Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur’s latest banter on The Kapil Sharma Show has hinted about Sunil Grover’s comeback on Kapil Sharma’s popular chat show. Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after his major fallout with Kapil.

In a newly released promo, Kapil tells Krushna, “Sapna tu aa gayi! Sach mein bada accha lag raha hai (Sapna, you have returned, I am really very happy)." Replying to the host, Krushna said, “Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane kaeech hai (Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back)."

Kapil Sharma quips and asks, “Really?" Krushna Abhishek jokingly looks at Archana Puran Singh and says, “Abhi main agayi, (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Sidhuji bhi aa gaye (Sidhuji has also come)." Archana reacts to Krushna’s statement and responds, “Aah! Acha (Really)?"

Advertisement

Later Krushna looks at Rajiv Thakur (who replaced Chandan Prabhakar on the show) and says, “Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai (Slowly all the people who earlier worked on the show will return)."

Rajiv also takes a hilarious jibe at Krushna while indirectly referring to Sunil Grover: “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi (If people who were a part of the show much earlier return then you will also have to leave)." Fans concluded that Rajiv was definitely talking about Dr Mashoor Gulati.

RELATED NEWS

Sunil Grover recently opened up about whether or not he would like to reunite with Kapil anytime soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked if he was open to working with Kapil again. Interestingly, Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that Sunil is welcome on his show.

Advertisement

“Abhi to aisa koi… ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," Sunil told HT.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 11:27 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 11:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics