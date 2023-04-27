Kapil Sharma Stunned As Rajiv Hints at Sunil Grover's Comeback, Tells Krushna 'Zyada Khush Mat...'

Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur’s latest banter on The Kapil Sharma Show has hinted about Sunil Grover’s comeback on Kapil Sharma’s popular chat show. Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after his major fallout with Kapil.

In a newly released promo, Kapil tells Krushna, “Sapna tu aa gayi! Sach mein bada accha lag raha hai (Sapna, you have returned, I am really very happy)." Replying to the host, Krushna said, “Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane kaeech hai (Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back)."

Kapil Sharma quips and asks, “Really?" Krushna Abhishek jokingly looks at Archana Puran Singh and says, “Abhi main agayi, (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Sidhuji bhi aa gaye (Sidhuji has also come)." Archana reacts to Krushna’s statement and responds, “Aah! Acha (Really)?"

Later Krushna looks at Rajiv Thakur (who replaced Chandan Prabhakar on the show) and says, “Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai (Slowly all the people who earlier worked on the show will return)."

Rajiv also takes a hilarious jibe at Krushna while indirectly referring to Sunil Grover: “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi (If people who were a part of the show much earlier return then you will also have to leave)." Fans concluded that Rajiv was definitely talking about Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Sunil Grover recently opened up about whether or not he would like to reunite with Kapil anytime soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked if he was open to working with Kapil again. Interestingly, Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that Sunil is welcome on his show.

“Abhi to aisa koi… ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," Sunil told HT.

