Kapil Sharma Takes a Dig At Himself, Says He Is Looking For Somebody Who Watched Firangi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bhagyashree will be joining Kapil Sharma in the upcoming episode of his comedy show. They will be promoting their film Chatrapathi, which recently hit theatres. In a recent promo of the show, Kapil can be seen asking taking a dig at himself.

The comedian asks Sreenivas about his favourite Hindi movies. When the Telugu star mentions that he likes Dil Chahta Hai and Rang De Basanti, Kapil asks if he never watched Firangi. “Sab achi achi dekhte hain, Firangi nahi dekhi aapne? (You watch only good films. Have you not watched Firangi?)" he says, leaving everyone in splits. Kapil then goes on to say, “Main toh uss aadmi ko dhund raha hun jisne dekhi hai. (I am looking for the person who has actually seen the film)." Watch the promo here:

Released in 2020, Firangi starred Kapil Sharma in the lead. The comedian had aggressively promoted the film on his show by mentioning it repeatedly. However, it failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Chhabra, Palak Muchhal, Mandakini, Sangeeta Bijlani and Varsha Usgaonkar will also be joining the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The original film starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and was released in 2005.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. It is being said that the show will take a ‘seasonal break’ before coming back with a fresh season. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far."