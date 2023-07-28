Kapil Sharma's Team In Trouble, Lyricist Demands Apology For Wrongfully Crediting His Song

Kapil Sharma’s team has landed in trouble. Kunaal Vermaa has demanded an apology from the comedian’s team, accusing them of wrongfully crediting his song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from Sidharth Malhorta starrer Marjaavaan to AM Turaz during one of the last episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the statement that Kunaal Vermaa issued, he mentioned that he is deeply hurt by the incident. “When an artist’s very work is being mistaken on a national platform in a live show like this, I can’t express it in words how I have been feeling since a week post watching the episode," a part of his statement read as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Vermaa lashed out at Kapil Sharma’s team and urged them to do proper research before handing over the script to the comedian. The lyricist claimed that even though he tried reaching out to Kapil Sharma’s team, they did give him a satisfactory response.

“I do not blame Kapil Sharma at all. He is my favourite host and I believe he is an amazing person in personal as well but the management team or the research/ writers of the show would atleast spare some time and could have done a proper R&D before giving an introduction to the host of the show. Not only that when I approached the management team with this issue the response which I got was ‘we will get back to you we are busy right now’. It has been 2 days since I am waiting for one revert or an apology or a rectification for their mistake which I clearly deserve. I think Kapil Sharma’s management team wouldn’t have even informed Kapil about me approaching with this issue. I don’t think he would be even knowing about it," the statement added.