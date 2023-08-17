Kapil Sharma To Johnny Lever, 5 Richest Comedians Of Hindi Film Industry

With the increasing amount of pressure in today’s society, people are constantly taking the support of comedy shows or movies to forget their worries and anxiety. The demand for comedy shows and movies is thus rapidly increasing. This has created a way for Indian comedians to excel in their careers. Comedians like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have made a big name in the entertainment industry. Today, we will talk about the richest Indian comedians. Read on.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is an Indian standup comedian. He is also a TV presenter and an actor, who has worked in movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. He is considered one of the richest comedians in the Hindi entertainment industry with an approximate net worth of Rs 285 crore. Kapil Sharma is widely known for his role as a host in The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil rose to fame after winning the comedy show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and has never looked back ever since.

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is a veteran actor and comedian. He is known to be India’s first stand-up comedian, who has acted in various movies like Golmaal, Jalwa, and Hero Hiralal. According to several reports, the net worth of the actor is Rs 245 crores. He made his debut in the entertainment industry through a movie called Dard Ka Rishta. He has been entertaining people on the big screen for more than 3 decades.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav has been a prominent name on the big screen and has been entertaining people for decades. He made his debut in 1999 with the film Shool, in which he played the role of a coolie. He has worked in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol, and Chup Chup Ke. His net worth is Rs 80 crore reportedly.

Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar is an Indian actor and comedian. He has been seen in many shows like Ek Do Teen Chaar, Aahat, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat. His role as Dadi in The Kapil Sharma Show was loved by many. He made his movie debut with the 1991 movie Shikari. His net worth is reportedly Rs 34 crore.