Kapil Sharma To Shoot Last Episode of His Comedy Show Before July 8; Deets Inside

It is no secret that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air soon. On Sunday, the actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster which mentioned details of his upcoming US tour. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in US on July 8. This means that he will wrap-up shooting for his popular The Kapil Sharma Show before that.

Earlier this month, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he won’t be accompanying Kapil for the US tour. “There is no issue. I have other commitments will be going later on the tour," Krushna told E-Times.

In May this year, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be on air till the beginning of July. The entertainment portal also claimed that the show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year. However, the comedian has not issued any official statement regarding the same as of now.