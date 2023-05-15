Kapil Sharma Walks The Ramp With His Daughter Anayra and It's The Cutest Video On Internet Today

Kapil Sharma makes everyone laugh but this time the comedian has left everyone in complete awe. On Sunday night, Sharma walked the ramp with none other than his 3-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma. A video of the same has now surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, Kapil and his daughter can be seen twinning in black. While Kapil looked dapper in all-black formal attire, his daughter looked adorable in a gown of the same colour. The comedian waved towards the audience as he walked along with his daughter. On the other hand, his daughter threw flying kisses. “This is my first ever ramp walk with my daughter. I am so happy. I cannot express my feelings. Thank you," Kapil said. Needless to say, the video is the cutest thing on the internet today. Watch it here:

Not just Kapil Sharma but Bharti Singh also walked the ramp with her son Gola aka Laksh. The mother-son duo, who were twinning in blue, was also accompanied by Krushna Abhishek.

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Anayra Sharma in December 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy in 2021 and named him Trishaan Sharma.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far."