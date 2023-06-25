Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Pulls Bro Trishaan Close As They Pose For Paps, Video Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is already a pro at handling attention! While we’ve already seen her walk the ramp with Kapil a few weeks ago, she revealed she knows how to handle the paparazzi as well. On Saturday, Anayra was out with her little brother Tishaan. They were attending a birthday party when the paparazzi spotted them and asked them to pose. Anayra not only ensured to pose well but also dragged Trishaan close to get a good picture with him.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kapil Sharma’s adorable daughter was seen wearing a white tee along with a pair of pink pants. Whereas, Trishaan was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of blue pants. While Trishaan appeared to be a little shy, Anayra wrapped her arm around Trishaan and posed with him. She even waved as the cameraman, bringing a smile on everyone’s face.

A few social media users took to the comments section and pointed out that while she resembles Kapil’s wife Ginni, she has the charm of her comedian father. “The older one definitely has daddy’s charisma!" a social media user wrote. “Ladki bilkul Ginni pe par nature Kapil pe," a second user wrote, referring to Kapil Sharma.