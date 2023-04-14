Kapoor Family Quirks To Her Flight With Ranbir Kapoor– When Alia Bhatt Made BIG Revelations On KWK

A lot can brew over a steaming cup of coffee, and that is what exactly happened last year when Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 7’s opening episode. She shared several lesser-known facts about how her relationship kindled with Ranbir Kapoor. In one segment, she discussed the Kapoor family and how a flight brought her close to her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

It was widely known that Alia and Ranbir grew closer while working on the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. However, little did people know that there was already a spark between them even before the filming began.

Alia Bhatt spilled the beans that their meeting on the flight to Tel Aviv for a Brahmastra workshop took them both by surprise. They never anticipated spending New Year’s together, let alone seated side by side. However, Ranbir Kapoor had to move from his seat due to a problem, leaving Alia feeling rather dejected. He, however, returned to sit beside her once his seat was sorted, and the two began exchanging notes. During their conversation, Ranbir confessed that he, too, was unhappy about moving from his seat after they had started to bond. According to Alia, that was the moment the magic between them began, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The actress elaborated on how Ranbir planned a secret proposal which felt like a fairytale. She said that they had put aside discussions of marriage due to the pandemic, but Ranbir had different plans. Without telling anyone, he carried a ring and proposed to her at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in the heart of wilderness.

During the Bingo round in Koffee With Karan, Alia admitted to using Ranbir Kapoor’s toothbrush for a long time without realising it. She revealed that she frequently made the mistake because their toothbrushes looked the same. When asked if Ranbir was happy about it, Alia shook her head and said, “Not at all."

Speaking about her wedding day, which was a cozy affair held at Vastu, the actress expressed that she wouldn’t have had it any other way! Just before they took the plunge, Alia and Ranbir had a lovely lunch together, bid farewell as boyfriend and girlfriend, and got ready for the big day. As they took the pheras, surrounded by the radiant smiles of her nearest and dearest, Alia flashed her million dollar smile.

Alia also mentioned the difference between her family and the Kapoor family, highlighting that her (Bhatt) family members prefer to do their own thing, while the Kapoor family members do everything together, including having meals and performing pooja aarti. She revealed that she finds it rather charming and has had many cultural and familial experiences with the Kapoor family by, which has enriched her life in a new way.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 last year. The couple is celebrating their first anniversary today. After keeping their relationship low-key for years, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh.

