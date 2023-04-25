Karan Asks Aishwarya Rai About Salman Khan in Front of Abhishek in Old Video; She Says 'My Name...'

Koffee With Karan will soon be back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8.

Throwing it back to when Bollywood’s it couple – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – made an appearance on the inaugural episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, it was their debut as a married duo on the show since tying the knot in 2007. The trio had a blast, spilling the tea and sharing some hilarious revelations. A video from the episode is once again going viral on the internet.

During the episode, Salman threw a curveball at Aishwarya and Abhishek when he asked them to name the ‘Khan of all seasons’ in Bollywood from the options he posed. The options included Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Even as Abhishek argued that “there are more actors in the industry", it was the quick-witted former Miss World who had the perfect comeback! She said that when it comes to all-seasons’ supremacy in Bollywood, it’s the Bachchan family that reigns! “We are the Bachchans of all seasons and my name is not Khan," she said, taking a possible dig at her tumultuous past with Salman Khan and making it clear that she was much happier being a Bachchan. Check out the video here:

Aishwarya first met Salman on the set of the film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999. They began dating shortly after and their relationship became the talk of the town. However, they had a controversial break up in 2002. She went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple appeared in a plethora of films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and more. The duo’s last on-screen appearance was in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010.

