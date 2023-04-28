Karan Asks Deepika Padukone About RK Tattoo After Breakup in Old Video; She Says 'I Have Never...'

Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan never fails to disappoint the fans with its shocking revelations about the movie industry. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and several other celebs had dished out some hot and fresh gossips for their fans in the previous season. However, that still couldn’t match in comparison to an iconic episode in Season 3 that featured Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

It was 2010 and Karan Johar was in the mood to ask some scandalous questions regarding exes as part of the rapid fire round. Thus, Deepika Padukone who had been mum about the RK tattoo finally broke the silence on the couch. The episode came after Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor allegedly parted ways but Deepika Padukone remained in the news owing to the neck tattoo she had got. Explaining her views, Deepika had shared, “It’s something that I thought was correct at the time. And I’ve never regretted it. And I’ve never thought about removing it. I know the media is constantly saying ‘she’s taken it off!’ and all kinds of things. It’s very much there and I have no plans of taking it off."

In the infamous episode where Sonam Kapoor called Deepika Padukone’s tattoo, ‘scars of the battle’ reportedly miffed Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. Karan Johar had spilled to the news agency IANS, “Many times, it has happened that I had to step in to douse the fire after rapid-fire. I remember when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for."

According to a report by Mid Day, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan is expected to start streaming in late June. Insider sources have revealed to the publication that the show’s regular guests, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, will likely make an appearance in the upcoming season. Additionally, Karan Johar is reportedly eager to kick off the new season with Alia and Ranbir. The source suggests that Karan is particularly interested in having the couple on the first episode to delve into their married life and parenthood, knowing that viewers are curious to learn more about them.

