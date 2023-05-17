Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Engagement Was Kept Under Wraps For This Reason

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has been getting media attention due to the news of his engagement. The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor got engaged in an intimate ceremony with his long-time beau Drisha Acharya, as per reports. The engagement was held on the wedding anniversary of Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur and the Deol family.

Karan Deol is now all set to tie the nuptial knot with Drisha, who is the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Looks like he has followed his father’s footsteps when it comes to maintaining privacy about his personal life. Sunny Deol too had an intimate wedding with Pooja Deol.

Talking of Sunny Deol’s wedding, reportedly, the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor had an arranged marriage. As per reports, the duo met through their family. Initially, the families met and later Sunny and Pooja went on a date.

Sunny Deol marked his debut in Bollywood with Betaab opposite Amrita Singh in 1983. He and Pooja finally tied the nuptial knot in 1984. However, nobody knew about his marriage, as the families had kept it hidden for a long time. The Deol family were worried that his marital status might ruin his career before it could take off. Reportedly, after marriage, Pooja went to London, while Sunny kept working on the silver screens and impressing the audience with his powerful performances.

Sunny and Pooja are proud parents to two sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Karan began as an assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. He marked his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which also featured Sahher Bambba, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Aakash Ahuja and many others. Karan will be next seen in Apne 2 and also has Dekho Zara in the pipeline.

Karan Deol’s fiancee Drisha Acharya hails from the film family but chose to stay away from the spotlight. Reportedly, she works in the travel industry. If rumours are to be believed, Drisha and Karan have known each other since childhood and have been dating for over six years.