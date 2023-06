Karan Deol And Drishya Acharya To Move Out From Deol Family Home Post Marriage? Here's What We Know

The celebrations are in full swing in the Deol house! Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on June 18 in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Now, in the latest development, it’s being reported that Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya will be moving out from the Deol family home.

A source told ETimes, “Sunny teared up every time the subject of Karan’s post-marriage residential plans would come up, until Karan reassured his father that Drisha and he had no plans of staying on their own. She (Drisha) is very family-oriented and has always cherished family values. Sunny and his wife dote on their daughter-in-law. Drisha for all practical purposes, is already a part of the Deol family ever since she started dating Karan."

Only yesterday it was reported that veteran actor Dharmendra has decided to give his grandson’s pre-wedding functions a miss and will only be attending the wedding ceremony. Explaining why he took this decision, he told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun."

Dharmendra gave his blessings to the couple and also revealed how Karan Deol had informed the family members about his decision to marry Drisha. The veteran actor revealed that Karan first told his mother Pooja Deol about it, who then told Sunny before the news finally came to him.

Talking about the wedding, Dharmendra had previously said, “I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family."

While the videos of Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol having fun at Karan’s pre-wedding festivities are already making rounds, a new video of groom’s dad Sunny Deol dancing on “Morni Banke" has taken social media by storm. Dressed in black shirt and blue denim, Sunny looks happy on the occasion of his son’s wedding.