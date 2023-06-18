Karan Deol And Drishya Acharya Wedding: Groom Rides A Horse To The Venue With Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol; Watch

The celebrations are in full swing for the Deol family! Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is finally getting married to his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on June 18 in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The first visuals from their special day are now trickling into social media.

In one of such videos, Karan Deol can be seen arriving at the venue with his father Sunny Deol along with all the baraatis. He was also riding a horse. The groom opted for a cream sherwani with a matching turban. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol looked visibly ecstatic in a red turban, white kurta and green jacket. The Gadar actor also waved for the paps before entering inside the venue.

Another video captured Karan Deol’s grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol trying to find their way to the venue amid a sea of guests and photographers. Dharmendra wore a black suit and paired it with a tie and shirt. Like others, he too wore a red turban. Bobby Deol on the other hand wore a light purple sherwani.

A paparazzi video also caught Abhay Deol interacting with the camera people. When a pap asked him ‘Aap Kese Ho?’, he said ‘Mein theek hu, aap kaise ho?’ with a wide smile on his face.