Karan Deol And Fiancé Drisha Acharya Look Much In Love As They Get Papped; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and his fiancé Drisha Acharya were spotted in the city today. The couple is in the news following their marriage rumours. The reports claim that they got engaged in February in an intimate ceremony.

In the video, shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram, Karan and Drisha can be seen walking on the pavement. They are wearing casual. Karan is wearing a printed black colour tee and paired it with purple shorts. While Drisha opted for mustard colour shirt paired with blue jeans. She also wore matching black sunglasses and a slip-on. Reportedly, Karan and Drisha’s wedding preparation is already underway. The marriage ceremonies will be conducted between June 16 to June 18 in Mumbai. The TOI report further claimed that the adorable pair were in a long-time relationship for nearly six years.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Karan Deol made his Bollywood film debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside Uncle Abhay Deol and actress Anya Singh in the film. He will next be seen in Apne 2 with grandad Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

Sunny Deol penned a long note on Karan’s 32nd birthday. He wrote: “As a director, I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!"