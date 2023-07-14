Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Keep It Casual At They Return From Honeymoon

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, recently embarked on a new chapter of his life as he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Drisha Acharya, on June 18. The newlyweds recently returned to the city after enjoying a romantic honeymoon in the scenic valley of Manali. As they arrived at the Mumbai Airport, Karan and Drisha were met with paparazzi and their beaming smiles showcased their happiness. The couple ditched the typical fashionable attire chosen by many celebrities, Karan and Drisha opted for comfortable matching blue casual outfits, reflecting their down-to-earth personalities.

During their honeymoon in the scenic destination of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya delighted their fans by sharing beautiful pictures.

After spending weeks in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya continued their romantic getaway by exploring the stunning landscapes of Masai Mara in Kenya. The couple’s captivating moments from their time in the forest have won the hearts of social media users.

In an Instagram story, Karan and Drisha were seen joyfully wandering through the forest, accompanied by a forest officer in the Loisaba Conservancy. After their wedding ceremony on June 18, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya celebrated their union with a grand reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded event saw the presence of esteemed guests like Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, singer Shaan and Prem Chopra, among others.

The wedding day was not only a celebration of their love but also a gathering of the Deol family. Among the heartwarming moments captured on camera, the pictures of Dharmendra posing with his ex-wife Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol with his wife Pooja Deol garnered much attention and appreciation.

Another beautiful picture showcased Bobby Deol alongside his wife Tania Deol and their son Aryaman Deol. Karan’s brother Rajveer and actor Abhay Deol also joined in the festivities.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."