Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds Pose As 'Mr and Mrs'; Salman and Aamir Attend Reception

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Aamir Khan was also snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He sported a short beige kurta and paired it with blue jeans.
Salman Khan also attended Karan Deol’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night amid tight security.
A video of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha from Karan Deol’s wedding reception has surfaced online in which the two veteran actors can be seen hugging each other.
Abhay Deol also posed for the paparazzi as he arrived for Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He looked absolutely charming in blue indo-western attire.
Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception.
Bobby Deol was also seen posing with wife Tania Deol and son Aryaman Deol at Karan’s reception.
Shatrughan Sinha was snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He was seen posing with Dharmendra. The two superstars were also joined by former’s son Luv.
Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha also posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for their wedding reception. In the photo that surfaced online, Karan was seen holding his ‘Mrs’ close.
Bobby Deol was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He looked uber-cool in formals. Check out the photo here:
Bobby Deol also took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures with newlyweds Karan and Drisha. “Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol," he wrote.
Sunny Deol was also joined by his son Rajveer Deol to distribute sweets to the shutterbugs. Check out his photo here:
Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi ahead of his son Karan Deol’s wedding reception.
While arriving for Karan’s wedding reception, Sunny Deol was also seen posing with his son Rajveer Deol. The father-son duo looked dapper in black.
Sunny Deol stuns in black for son Karan’s wedding reception. Check out his picture here:
As Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya, a photo of his parents Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol from their wedding ceremony has also surfaced online.
After Karan’s wedding, Deol family will be hosting a grand reception tonight in Mumbai. Preparations for the same are currently underway.
Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle to shower blessings on the newlywed couple.
Soon after Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle to share his wedding pictures, Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and dropped several red heart emojis.
Karan Deol has finally shared his wedding pictures on social media. Check out here:
Karan Deol’s bride Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of the filmmaker Bimal Roy. Reportedly, she is based in Dubai and works at a travel agency as a manager.
Dharmendra’s video grooving to the dhol beats on his grandson Karan Deol’s baraat is going viral on social media and is winning everyone’s heart.
Another picture of Karan Deol with his ‘ladke wale’ gang has surfaced online. Check here:
A new photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya has surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with their friends.
Several pictures and videos of Bobby Deol from Karan Deol’s pre-wedding and wedding festivities are going viral on social media. Check one of the videos here:
A video of Bobby Deol from Karan’s sangeet ceremony has surfaced online in which he can be seen grooving with Ranveer Singh. The two stars can also be seen sharing a warm hug.
Karan Deol has tied the knot with his fiancée Drisha Acharya. The two took wedding vows on Sunday afternoon. The Deol family will now host a grand reception on Sunday evening which will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Dharmendra steals the show at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding with his uber-cool dance moves. Watch:
A new video of Karan Deol’s baarat has surfaced online in which the groom can be seen grooving to the dhol beats with his father, Sunny Deol.
ABhay Deol also attended Karan Deol’s wedding. The actor was seen waving at paps and interacting with them as they arrived at the wedding venue.
Newlyweds Karan and Drisha also made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs as they arrived for the reception party. Karan’s father Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Bobby Deol also posed with his wife Tania and son Aryaman.
Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, Karan was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. In the caption of his post, Karan wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”
Earlier today, Karan Deol was clicked arriving at the wedding venue on a horse, along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. Sunny Deol opted for a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. Sunny Deol’s brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol were pictured in kurtas. All three brothers were seen wearing matching red turbans.
Meanwhile, Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. Dharmendra and Karan danced to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan’s sangeet. While Sunny performed on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol.
Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and danced with him. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony.
Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.