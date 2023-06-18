Trends :Ram Charan Ameesha PatelAdipurushTamannaah BhatiaAdipurush Day 4
Home » Movies » Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds Pose As 'Mr and Mrs'; Salman and Aamir Attend Reception

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds Pose As 'Mr and Mrs'; Salman and Aamir Attend Reception

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Dharmendra's grandson married his longtime girlfriend today. The ceremony was attended by Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement
Read More
Jun 18, 2023 22:51 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan Nails In His Simple Attire

Aamir Khan was also snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He sported a short beige kurta and paired it with blue jeans.

Aamir Khan poses for paps at Karan Deol’s wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 22:46 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Is Here!

Salman Khan also attended Karan Deol’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night amid tight security.

Advertisement
Jun 18, 2023 22:18 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Dharmendra Hugs Shatrughan Sinha

A video of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha from Karan Deol’s wedding reception has surfaced online in which the two veteran actors can be seen hugging each other.

Jun 18, 2023 22:16 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Abhay Deol Looks Dapper In Blue

Abhay Deol also posed for the paparazzi as he arrived for Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He looked absolutely charming in blue indo-western attire.

Jun 18, 2023 22:05 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Prem Chopra Papped!

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception.

Jun 18, 2023 22:02 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol's Perfect Family Photo

Bobby Deol was also seen posing with wife Tania Deol and son Aryaman Deol at Karan’s reception.

Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol and Tania Deol at Karan’s reception
Advertisement
Jun 18, 2023 21:59 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Dharmendra Poses With Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha was snapped arriving at Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He was seen posing with Dharmendra. The two superstars were also joined by former’s son Luv.

Dharmendra poses with Shatrughan Sinha at his grandson’s wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:50 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Karan Holds Wife Drisha Close

Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha also posed for the paparazzi as they arrived for their wedding reception. In the photo that surfaced online, Karan was seen holding his ‘Mrs’ close.

Karan Deol and Drisha arrive for their wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:39 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol Looks Uber-Cool In Formals

Bobby Deol was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for Karan Deol’s wedding reception. He looked uber-cool in formals. Check out the photo here:

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:35 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol Welcomes Drisha In Family

Bobby Deol also took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures with newlyweds Karan and Drisha. “Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol," he wrote.

Jun 18, 2023 21:27 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Brother Rajveer Joins Dad Sunny To Distribute Sweets

Sunny Deol was also joined by his son Rajveer Deol to distribute sweets to the shutterbugs. Check out his photo here:

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:23 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Distribute Sweets To Paps

Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi ahead of his son Karan Deol’s wedding reception.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:18 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Poses With Son Rajveer

While arriving for Karan’s wedding reception, Sunny Deol was also seen posing with his son Rajveer Deol. The father-son duo looked dapper in black.

(Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 21:15 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Stuns In Black For Reception

Sunny Deol stuns in black for son Karan’s wedding reception. Check out his picture here:

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jun 18, 2023 20:36 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol's Wedding Photo Goes Viral

As Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya, a photo of his parents Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol from their wedding ceremony has also surfaced online.

Jun 18, 2023 20:18 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Preparations For Grand Reception Underway

After Karan’s wedding, Deol family will be hosting a grand reception tonight in Mumbai. Preparations for the same are currently underway.

Jun 18, 2023 20:14 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol Sends Love To 'Bachas'

Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle to shower blessings on the newlywed couple.

Jun 18, 2023 19:36 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Congratulates

Soon after Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle to share his wedding pictures, Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and dropped several red heart emojis.

Jun 18, 2023 18:55 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Official Photos Out!

Karan Deol has finally shared his wedding pictures on social media. Check out here:

Jun 18, 2023 18:34 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Who Is Drisha Acharya?

Karan Deol’s bride Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of the filmmaker Bimal Roy. Reportedly, she is based in Dubai and works at a travel agency as a manager.

Karan and Drisha are married now.
Jun 18, 2023 18:27 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Abhay Deol Attends, Waves At Paps

Karan Deol’s bride Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of the filmmaker Bimal Roy. Reportedly, she is based in Dubai and works at a travel agency as a manager.

Karan and Drisha are married now.
Jun 18, 2023 18:05 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Dharmendra Adds 'Char Chand'

Dharmendra’s video grooving to the dhol beats on his grandson Karan Deol’s baraat is going viral on social media and is winning everyone’s heart.

Jun 18, 2023 17:33 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Groom Poses With His 'Ladke Wale' Gang

Another picture of Karan Deol with his ‘ladke wale’ gang has surfaced online. Check here:

(Photo: Benaisha Kharas Dongre/Instagram)
Jun 18, 2023 17:02 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlywed Couple Pose With Friends

A new photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya has surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with their friends.

(Photo: Benaisha Kharas Dongre/Instagram)
Jun 18, 2023 16:38 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol Trends Big On Twitter

Several pictures and videos of Bobby Deol from Karan Deol’s pre-wedding and wedding festivities are going viral on social media. Check one of the videos here:

Jun 18, 2023 16:17 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Bobby Deol Grooves With Ranveer Singh

A video of Bobby Deol from Karan’s sangeet ceremony has surfaced online in which he can be seen grooving with Ranveer Singh. The two stars can also be seen sharing a warm hug.

Jun 18, 2023 15:55 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Grand Reception On Sunday Evening

Karan Deol has tied the knot with his fiancée Drisha Acharya. The two took wedding vows on Sunday afternoon. The Deol family will now host a grand reception on Sunday evening which will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Drisha and Karan are unbelievably gorgeous as husband and wife, aren’t they? (Images: Instagram)
Jun 18, 2023 15:35 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Dharmendra Steals The Show

Dharmendra steals the show at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding with his uber-cool dance moves. Watch:

Jun 18, 2023 15:19 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: New Video of Baaratis Surface Online

A new video of Karan Deol’s baarat has surfaced online in which the groom can be seen grooving to the dhol beats with his father, Sunny Deol.

Jun 18, 2023 14:59 IST

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE Updates: Abhay Deol Attends, Waves At Paps

ABhay Deol also attended Karan Deol’s wedding. The actor was seen waving at paps and interacting with them as they arrived at the wedding venue.

Read more

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE updates: Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai today. Hours after they got married, the Deol family hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Abhay Deol among others.

Newlyweds Karan and Drisha also made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs as they arrived for the reception party. Karan’s father Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Bobby Deol also posed with his wife Tania and son Aryaman.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, Karan was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. In the caption of his post, Karan wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

Earlier today, Karan Deol was clicked arriving at the wedding venue on a horse, along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. Sunny Deol opted for a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. Sunny Deol’s brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol were pictured in kurtas. All three brothers were seen wearing matching red turbans.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. Dharmendra and Karan danced to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan’s sangeet. While Sunny performed on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol.

Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and danced with him. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony.

Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.

TRENDING NEWS