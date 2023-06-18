Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Newlyweds Pose As 'Mr and Mrs'; Salman and Aamir Attend Reception

Karan Deol Wedding LIVE updates: Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai today. Hours after they got married, the Deol family hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Abhay Deol among others.

Newlyweds Karan and Drisha also made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs as they arrived for the reception party. Karan’s father Sunny Deol was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Bobby Deol also posed with his wife Tania and son Aryaman.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, Karan was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. In the caption of his post, Karan wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

Earlier today, Karan Deol was clicked arriving at the wedding venue on a horse, along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. Sunny Deol opted for a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. Sunny Deol’s brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol were pictured in kurtas. All three brothers were seen wearing matching red turbans.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. Dharmendra and Karan danced to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan’s sangeet. While Sunny performed on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol.

Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and danced with him. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony.

Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.