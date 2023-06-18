Karan Deol Holds Drisha Acharya's Hands, Adores Her In Official Wedding Photos; Check Here

Finally, the official wedding photos of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are out. Sunny Deol’s son on Sunday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends.

Later in the evening, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" In the first photo, we can see Drisha keeping her hand on Karan’s shoulder as they focus on the wedding rituals. In the second photo, we can see both bride and groom holding varmalas and in the third, Drisha is trying to hold her smile. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans congratulated the couple. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Later, Sunny Deol also shared the same photos on his social handle and wrote, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!"

Take a look here:

Karan looked handsome in a cream sherwani and a turban, while the bride Drisha wore a red lehenga. She wore She wore a gold necklace and a large mangtika as well. Prior to their wedding ceremony, the couple could be seen in the first photo sitting around the holy fire. She decided to round off her outfit with a few accessories. As part of their wedding customs, they can be seen wearing stylish varmalas.