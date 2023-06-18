Karan Deol Holds Wife Drisha Close As They Make First Appearance As 'Mr and Mrs'

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married today in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their wedding picture has been trending on social media. And today in the evening they made their first public appearance as a married couple. The reception function is expected to be attended by many celebrities.

Karan was looking dapper in black colour formals and Drisha opted for a beige colour gown. She was looking beautiful in shimmer makeup and left her hair open. Both were seen smiling for the camera as they pose. Earlier in the evening, Karan shared his wedding pictures on social media and it was nothing less than any fairy tale. He wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol also shared the same pictures and wished the couple. Sunny Deol and his second son were also seen distributing sweets to the media.

For the wedding, Karan looked handsome in a cream sherwani and a turban, while the bride Drisha wore a red lehenga. She wore She wore a gold necklace and a large mangtika as well. Prior to their wedding ceremony, the couple could be seen in the first photo sitting around the holy fire. She decided to round off her outfit with a few accessories. As part of their wedding customs, they can be seen wearing stylish varmalas.