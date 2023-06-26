Karan Deol Proposes To Drisha Acharya For Marriage In This UNSEEN Video; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, got married to his fiancée Drisha Acharya, who is the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy in June 18.

Their wedlock celebrations had made headlines when videos and photos from their stellar reception party had trickled onto social media. Now another wholesome video has just gone viral and the netizens cannot stop themselves from gushing.

On Monday, a clip was shared by Viral Bhayani where we could see Karan Deol humming ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and going down his knees and kissing Drisha’s hands. Drisha who was sitting next to Sunny Deol blushes as she gets up and starts dancing to the tune of the popular wedding song. Meanwhile the guests clapped unanimously to this sweet gesture. Fans too flooded the post with love and fire emojis.

Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

Days after Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, he took to his Instagram handle last Friday to share some love-filled pictures from their wedding reception. In the photos, Karan can be seen holding his wife close as they posed for the cameras.

While Karan looked absolutely charming in a black tuxedo, Drisha sported a beige gown and looked prettiest as always. The pictures speak of the love that the two share. In the caption of his post, Karan thanked Drisha for being his ‘better half’ and wrote, “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together ❤️ Thanks for entering my life as my better half!"