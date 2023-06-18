Karan Deol Shares Wedding Pics With Drisha Acharya; Adipurush Crosses Rs 150 Cr Mark In India

Finally, the official wedding photos of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are out. Sunny Deol’s son on Sunday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. The wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. Later in the evening, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit theatres on June 16 and in just two days after its release, the film has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. As reported by Pinvilla, Om Raut directorial collected Rs 67.50 crore approximately on its day two in India. It had previously collected Rs 87.50 crore on its opening day. This means that the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office as of now.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will be releasing on Netflix this year. Ahead of the same, the makers unveiled a fresh new teaser of the film at the Netflix Tudum event, taking place in Brazil. After fans and well-wishers cheered for the star kid, now dad Shah Rukh Khan has showered love on his daughter.

Alia Bhatt is in Sao Paulo currently for the grand event of Netflix Tudum 2023, where the trailer of her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone unveiled amid much excitement and rigor. The spy thriller will premiere directly on Netflix. In it, Alia co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart Of Stone has been directed by Tom Harper and is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

