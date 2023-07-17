Karan Asks Abhishek About Salman Khan In Front of Aishwarya Rai In Viral Video: 'Stop Working...'

An old video of Karan Johar asking Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan about his actor-wife, Aishwarya Rai’s ex Salman Khan, is going viral on Reddit. The video is from the third season of Karan’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, in which Aishwarya had appeared with Abhishek, three years after their marriage. This particular episode was aired on TV in 2010.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Abhishek to react in “one word to the following names," before taking Salman Khan’s name. “Stop working out," Abhishek responds to Karan’s question, adding that the reason behind this suggestion is that Salman is “known for taking off a shirt when I think he’s much more than that."

The video has been garnering a lot of attention from many people, with netizens criticising Karan for unnecessarily mentioning Salman in front of Aishwarya considering their highly-publicised breakup.