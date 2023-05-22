Karan Johar Asks Saif Ali Khan 'Are You Very Turned On...' In Viral Video; Kareena Kapoor Goes 'OMG'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for asking controversial and saucy questions to his guests on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. In one of the episodes of the show, Karan made his close friend Kareena Kapoor shocked with his question.

Kareena had once appeared on the show along with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan. A video of the couple from that episode is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Karan asks Saif if the actor is “very turned on by" his ladylove. Kareena looks stunned by the question and tells Saif, “Oh god, Saifu! You can say no." To this, Saif replies, “Of course, I am. But at night normally what I see is not what you see or the world sees. Imagine some strips pajamas and an old t-shirt and a ponytail and still stunning though."

Meanwhile, Karan has been making headlines for his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The quirky rom-com which is slated to release on July 28 will have an extensive promotional campaign that is being charted out by the makers. If recent reports are to be believed, fans might be getting the first glimpse of the film’s poster on Karan Johar’s birthday.

“A while back Dharma Productions had released the logo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, now the film is ready and the makers will be officially releasing the first look poster later in May. Making the launch special, especially since it will mark Karan’s return to the directorial seat, plans are being set to reveal the poster on May 25, which will coincide with the filmmaker’s birthday," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Touted to be a new age romantic film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi.