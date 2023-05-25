Karan Johar Birthday: 5 Award-winning Movies by the Multi-faceted Showman

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Renowned for his distinct creative vision and impeccable storytelling prowess, Karan Johar has undeniably made an indelible impact on Bollywood. His emotionally charged narratives and grand cinematic spectacles have captivated audiences, leaving an enduring impression. As the founder of Dharma Productions, he has helmed various blockbuster films. Not only this, he has introduced fresh talent and pushed the boundaries of cinematic excellence. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some award-winning movies directed by him:

Kuch Kuch Hota hai

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became an immense success, etching its place in the hearts of audiences. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in lead roles, with a memorable cameo by Salman Khan, the film continues to be cherished even today. Its remarkable impact was duly recognized by the industry, as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received several prestigious awards. It was honoured with the title of Best Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 46th National Awards. Furthermore, the film clinched an impressive eight Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay, among others. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar’s directorial magic continued with the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. This power-packed family drama took audiences on an emotional roller coaster ride. The film garnered a remarkable 14 nominations at the 47th Filmfare Awards, ultimately securing victory in five categories, including the coveted Best Actress award and the prestigious Best Scene Of The Year award. My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance combined with a unique storyline left audiences teary-eyed in Karan Johar’s 2010 film, which is considered one of the finest directorial ventures of his career. The movie received an overwhelming response from all quarters, resonating deeply with viewers. Karan’s exceptional direction in the film earned him the esteemed Filmfare Award for Best Director, while Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol also won the Best Actor and Actress awards at the same prestigious event. Student Of The Year

Karan Johar’s directorial venture served as a launchpad for the trio - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - who made their impressive debut in the film industry. Karan introduced these talented individuals to the world of acting, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. Subsequently, with the guidance of their mentor, they embarked on their respective journeys and carved their own unique paths in the industry. The outstanding performances of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the film were duly recognized, as they received the Best Male Debut award at the Stardust Awards. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, delved into various dimensions of love, expanding the horizons of storytelling. The movie enjoyed success at the box office and featured a memorable cameo by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film’s soundtrack continues to resonate with audiences, with its songs remaining favourites among the masses. Notably, the talented playback singer Arijit Singh was honoured with the prestigious Filmfare award for Best Singer for his contribution to the film’s music.