Karan Johar Birthday: Filmmaker's Iconic Movies With Shah Rukh Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Throughout the years, filmmaker Karan Johar has collaborated with some of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry. However, one name that effortlessly springs to mind when we reflect upon his illustrious career is none other than the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar’s narratives played a pivotal role in popularising Shah Rukh’s romantic hero image, and together, they have gifted us with a string of timeless blockbusters that continue to stand unmatched.
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar worked together on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the first time. Karan worked as an assistant director on the film and also acted as one of Shah Rukh’s friends. On the occasion of Karan Johar’s birthday, let’s take a look at their exemplary collaborations–
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
This 1998 film highlighted Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster partnership. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it starred Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead role. This was Karan Johar’s first film as an independent director. The plot centred around the three characters’ love triangle. The plot transforms when Tina (Rani Mukerji) dies and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) reconnects with his college best friend, Anjali (Kajol), after eight years. It also included a brief appearance by Salman Khan.
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
This is widely regarded as one of Karan Johar’s best family dramas. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor among others. The plot revolved around the wealthy Raichand family, whose head of family (Amitabh Bachchan) refused to accept his son Rahul’s (Shah Rukh Khan) love interest Anjali (Kajol), due to her family background and financial status. The film received several accolades.
- Kal Ho Na Ho
This remarkable film was produced and written by Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, and others were featured in it. The plot captivated the audience as an ailing Aman taught Naina the value of enjoying life to the fullest and falling in love. Besides the concept, the film’s soundtrack was a big hit with the masses.
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The film, which is mostly set and takes place in New York City, highlights the themes of infidelity in marriage and broken relationships. Following Karan Johar’s trend of a large star cast, it featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. It was a success at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics.
- My Name Is Khan
After a brief gap, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated again in 2010. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim man who falls in love with and marries Mandira, a Hindu woman. He also embraced her son, Sam, and began living peacefully in the United States. Their lives, however, took a turn after the 9/11 attacks. Rizwan embarks on an arduous journey to meet the country’s president in order to resolve discrimination against his community. Shah Rukh’s performance was lauded and garnered multiple awards.